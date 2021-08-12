LG OLED48C1PUB 48" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,197
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
LG OLED48C1PUB 48" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,197 $1,297
free shipping

Thanks to coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS", that's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's a highly-rated TV, earning an 8.8/10 from RTings.
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR
  • 120Hz refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync & AMD Freesync variable refresh
  • compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
  • WebOS smart platform
  • 4 HDMI & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED48C1PUB
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay LG
4K HDR Smart TV Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $1197 Buy Now