LG OLED48C1PUB 48" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,197

Thanks to coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS", that's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a highly-rated TV, earning an 8.8/10 from RTings.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync & AMD Freesync variable refresh
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
- WebOS smart platform
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED48C1PUB
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on brands that include Sony, Samsung, and LG. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Samsung QN90A 55" 4K UHD Neo OLED Smart TV for $1,497.99 ($300 off).
That's the best price we could find by $24, although most charge around $400 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR & HDR10
- Android TV OS
- Google Assistant button & Chromecast built-in
- 4 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- Model: 50A6G
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & HDR10
- live TV, streaming channels, and apps w/ Fire TV
- Voice Remote w/ Alexa
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 50C350KU
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
That is about $764 off list price and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's $18 under our last mention, $340 under list price today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's the best price we could find by $18, and a $10 drop from our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
Apply coupon code "VEG25" to get this deal. That's $290 under what you'd pay for both items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 27" QHD 2560x1440 (1440p) Nano IPS LCD display
- 1ms response time; 144Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible with AMD FreeSync
- DCI-P3 98% color gamut w/ HDR10
- adjustable tilt/swivel/height
