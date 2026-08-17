This LG SQC4R soundbar system is $149.95 at eBay. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 4.1 channel surround sound configuration
- Includes wireless rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Supports Dolby Digital surround sound
- Inputs include 3.5mm jack, digital optical, and USB
- Includes a remote control
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Published 1 hr ago
Verified 13 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Bose's sale spans headphones, earbuds, speakers, and home theater gear, with the QuietComfort Headphones at $229, down from $359. Shoppers building out a home theater setup can also find the Home Theater Set at $2,199, saving $397 off its regular price. Smaller items like the SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker start at $99, making the sale accessible across price points. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, down from $359
- Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker for $329, down from $399
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) for $249, down from $299
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $699, down from $999
- Bose Bass Module 700 for $549, down from $899
- Home Theater Set for $2,199, down from $2,596
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
This LG French Door refrigerator is $1,600 at Best Buy. That's $1,800 below the original price. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 25.5 cu. ft. of total storage capacity
- Counter-depth design sits flush with cabinets and countertops
- Tall ice and water dispenser measures 12.6" for larger containers
- IcePlus mode boosts ice production for 24 hours
- LG ThinQ app support for remote monitoring and voice assistant control
- ENERGY STAR certified
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
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