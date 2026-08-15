This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
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Update: The price has changed to $174.97 since this was originally published.
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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