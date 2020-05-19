Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL In-Ear Headphones for Oculus Rift
$10 $80
free shipping

Save $70 on these headphones that are custom-designed for the Oculus Rift VR headset. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 6.8mm dynamic driver
  • customizable ear tips
  • Model: OR100
