Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set for $145

It's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 400-lb. capacity
- removable skeg
- removable, adjustable seats
- two 86" oars
- Model: 68307EP
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Take half off when you apply coupon code "AP9TD3HN", making this the lowest price we've seen by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Verifygear via Amazon.
- waterproof box, tungsten fountain pen, tactical compass, flashlight, water bottle clip, two screw drivers, multifunctional spork, wire saw, folding military survival knife, 5-in-1 survival rope bracelet, collapsible fire tube, fire starter, carabiner, multifunctional card, ruler, and first aid blanket
Looking forward to camping trips, outdoor concerts, cook outs, festivals, and more this summer? Be ready to kick back anywhere with this folding chair that is at least a buck under what you'd pay for a similar chair elsewhere. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Available in multiple colors (Orange/Pink pictured).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $9.59 shipping fee.
- built-in mesh cup holder
- steel frame
- 225-lb. capacity
- includes carry bag
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2176621" to drop the price to $117.99. These go for at least $136 at the other storefronts. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- storage pockets
- fish ruler
- 350-lbs. load bearing capacity
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
It's a savings of $255 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
- tamper-proof NFC microchip
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- built for one or two people
- includes repair patch
- dual air chambers
- Model: 58330EP
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$145
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$45 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$53 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register