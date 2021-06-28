Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set for $145
eBay · 1 hr ago
Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
$145 $270
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
  • 400-lb. capacity
  • removable skeg
  • removable, adjustable seats
  • two 86" oars
  • Model: 68307EP
