11th-Gen. Intel Core i9-11900K 3.5GHz 8-Core Unlocked Desktop CPU for $510
New
eBay · 24 mins ago
11th-Gen. Intel Core i9-11900K 3.5GHz 8-Core Unlocked Desktop CPU
$510 $550
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20, although most retailers charge $550. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by antonline via eBay.
Features
  • 8 cores / 16 threads
  • Socket Type FCLGA1200
  • 3.50GHz base / 5.30GHz max turbo
  • 16MB L3 Intel Smart Cache
  • 125W TDP
  • Model: BX8070811900K
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Intel Processors eBay Intel
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 7% -- $510 Buy Now