Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Best Buy · 53 mins ago
Insignia 14-Bottle Wine Cooler
$110 $150
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Wine is not included.
Features
  • temperature range from 41 to 64° Fahrenheit
  • mechanical thermostat controls
  • 1.5-cubic feet of storage space
  • Model: NS-WC14SS9
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Best Buy Insignia
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register