IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Veberoed Bench
$69 $99
pickup

That's $30 off list. Buy Now at IKEA

Tips
  • Available in Natural.
Features
  • made of clear-lacquered birch plywood and powder coated steel
  • includes seat pad
  • Model: 003.636.18
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
