Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" for the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- battery-free stylus with tilt recognition, pen holder, and 10 nibs
- 15.6" 1080p IPS display with full lamination
- 3-in1- cable with USB type-C interface
- 6 express keys and 1 touch bar
- adjustable stand
- Model: GT-156
That's $15 under last month's mention and an all-time low for this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
That's $11 below our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $44 under the best price we could find for a new one now.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day money-back guarantee applies.
- Prefer a 2-year Allstate warranty? Search "363351481369" to find it in Certified Refurbished condition for $63.
- Arm Cortex mtk8167 A53 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 1GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android 10.0
- built-in DVD player
- Model: SLTDVD1024
That's $30 under our last mention, the best we've ever seen, and a savings of $55 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity
- 300 PPS report rate
- measures 4' x 2"
- Model: H420X
