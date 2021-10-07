Get this price via coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" and save $128 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hoover via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Quick Clean Mode
- Deep Clean Mode
- Wash/Rinse Mode
- Model: FH50250DM
That's $30 less than Best Buy charges for a new model.
Update: Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop the price to $85. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 8-foot ready-to-use hose and upholstery tool
- Dual nozzle
- 20-foot power cord
- Automatic detergent mixing system
- Model: FH50150DM
You'd pay $34 more at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- wet + dry floor brush
- reusable HEPA filtration system
- 10-amp/7 HP motor
- 50-foot suction hose and 7.6-foot power cord
- Model: SWD5000
After coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15", it's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen for any iRobot Roomba. (You'd pay around $299 for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to make it $50 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Most stores such as Best Buy and Dyson direct charge $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
- includes a crevice tool and combination tool
- Model: 24439301
That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's $7 under November mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger
- dual stage filtration with HEPA Media
- crevice tool and upholstery tool
- 15+ minutes of runtime
- weighs less than 3-lbs.
- Model: BH57010
- UPC: 073502046944
