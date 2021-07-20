HP Pavilion 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $600

That's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6” HD 1366x768 (768p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- built-in multi-format media card reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 299L8UA#ABA
Published 54 min ago
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $120 off the list price, and the best deal we could find.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's tied with yesterday's mention, but with the added value of the larger SSD and free Optane memory option.)
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $189 under our November mention, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
- Shipping averages $10, although it may vary by ZIP Code.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's better to buy a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45 (see offer below).
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 16A11UA
Save up to $1,500 on smart TVs, up to $300 on select Windows laptops with Student Deals, $150 on an iPhone 12 mini, and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with select Fire TVs, among other deals.
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Vizio 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV (2020) for $1,499.99 ($400 off).
That's a savings of $700 off list price.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c4050db
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
That's a savings of $585.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.)
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's $350 under list price.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 15Z95N-G.APS5U1
Save on backpacks, notebooks, binders, writing instruments, and more.
- Pictured is the Just Basics 70-Page 1-Subject Spiral Notebook for 50 cents ($3 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save $220 off the list price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82HT004BUS
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list.
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.)
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply coupon code "5GAMER2021" to take $160 off list and get the lowest price we could find.
- 4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33V39AA#ABA
It's $130 under list price.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) WLED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2R1X7AV_1
