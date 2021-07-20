HP Pavilion 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $600
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 54 mins ago
HP Pavilion 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$600 $745
That's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6” HD 1366x768 (768p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • built-in multi-format media card reader
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 299L8UA#ABA
