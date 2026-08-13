This HP OmniBook 3 is $300 off Costco's regular price of $1,099.99. Shipping adds $14.99. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Costco
- AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor with up to 4.6 GHz max boost clock
- 16" 2K (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen with anti-glare coating
- 16GB DDR5 memory & 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 7 min ago
This refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G5 laptop drops to $164.99 via promo code "WOOTSCHOOL", part of Woot's Back to School Laptops event. It pairs an Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of memory and a 256 GB solid state drive. It ships with Windows 11 Pro and carries a 90-day Woot warranty. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
This HP 15.6" laptop is $439.99. That's $660 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225U processor with built-in AI features
- 15.6" HD anti-glare display at 250 nits brightness
- 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256 GB solid state drive
- Windows 11 Home
That's the best price we could find by at least $100, although most charge over $1,000. HP Victus gaming laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, along with 16GB of memory and a 512GB solid state drive. Its 15.6" Full HD display runs at a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother motion. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS 3.1GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 11 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB graphics
This HP OmniBook X Flip is $450 off the regular price of $1,199.99 during the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy. The 16" 2K touchscreen folds into a 2-in-1 design and pairs a Core Ultra 7 processor with 1TB of storage, offering more storage than many laptops at this price. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 16" 2K touchscreen display with IPS technology and 400 nits brightness
- Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with built-in AI capabilities
- 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid state drive
- Intel Arc 140V graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory
- 2-in-1 flip design, weighs 4.4 lbs. and measures 0.6" thin
- Up to 23 hours of video playback battery life
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
This refurbished HP HSN-IX01 G2 docking station is $39.99, an excellent price when considering a new one can go for well over $100. It includes the 230W power adapter and offers a Thunderbolt 3 port along with DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet, and USB 2.0 connections for expanding a laptop's ports. The listing includes a one-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data and display connections
- DisplayPort and VGA outputs for connecting external monitors
- Built-in Ethernet (RJ-45) port for wired network access
- USB 2.0 port for additional peripherals
- Includes 230W power adapter
- Rigid plastic housing with anti-slip base
HP offers its HP Campus Backpack for $19.99. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
At $120, this HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 matches its all-time low price and comes in well under its $180 regular price. It includes a 3-month trial of HP's Instant Ink subscription service, along with print, scan, copy, and automatic 2-sided printing functions in one machine. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prints up to 20 pages per minute in black and white, 10 pages per minute in color
- Includes automatic 2-sided printing and an auto document feeder
- 225-sheet input tray
- 2.7" color touchscreen display
- Dual-band Wi-Fi with Ethernet and USB connectivity
- Includes a 3-month trial of HP Instant Ink
This HP OmniBook 3 is $380 off the regular price at Best Buy, bringing a 16" 2K touchscreen laptop down to $599.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225U 12-core CPU
- 16" 1920 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|27%
|--
|$800
|Buy Now
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