Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
Woot's Grocery and Household Everything Sale covers a wide mix of personal care, beauty, and health essentials, with discounts running up to 54% off. Deals include Banana Boat Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen for $0.99 and Tide Pods 112-count tubs for $18.99, spanning everything from skincare to household cleaning supplies. The sale runs across dozens of brands like Dove, Neutrogena, CeraVe, and L'Oreal Paris. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Personal care items including deodorant, toothpaste, and mouthwash
- Skincare and haircare products from brands like CeraVe, Dove, and Neutrogena
- Vitamins and supplements such as NOW Foods Vitamin D3 and multivitamins
- Sunscreen options including Banana Boat and Neutrogena SPF formulas
- First aid and hygiene supplies like bandages, gloves, and hand sanitizer
In this Amazon Outlet sale you'll find deals and discounts on a large selection of clearance groceries and pantry staples. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the French's 6-oz. Original Crispy Fried Onions for just $1, its best-ever price. You'd pay over $4 at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Costco's members-only Warehouse Savings covers markdowns across apparel, appliances, electronics, furniture, and groceries. Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances are discounted (between $100 and $1,000 off), while a Samsung 4K Smart TV starts at $229.99. Furniture deals include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off, spanning a wide range of home categories in one sale. Deal ends August 23.
Not a member? You can sign up for a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership for $65 right now, and get a $50 Costco shop card for free. Shop Now at Costco
- Discounts span apparel, automotive, appliances, and electronics
- Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances discounted $100 to $1,000
- Samsung 43" to 70" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs from $229.99 to $399.99
- TCL 75" Q77K Series 4K QLED Smart TV at $479.99
- Furniture markdowns include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off
- Grocery deals include Kirkland Signature, Spam, and Gatorade multipacks
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