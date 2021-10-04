It's $320 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prime Time Buys via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TE0112
Published 28 min ago
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's tied with last week's mention, but now includes a 1TB HDD.) Buy Now at HP
- Intel Pentium J5040 2.0GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 1TB 7,200rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR14AA#ABA
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we found. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR16AA#ABA
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- AMD Radeon graphics
- Windows Home 64-bit
- Model: 24-df0130m
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics
- Model: ST-Arch3.0-0181
- UPC: 811698033658
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
That's $150 off list and a tie with our two previous mentions as the best price we've seen (although our mention from last month did come bundled with a mouse). Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's $210 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2Y0V1AV_1
That's the best price we could find by at least $75 for this model, which sports 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PrimeTimeBuys via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i7-5500U (Broadwell) CPU
- 14" LCD w/ 1366x768 native resolution
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: 840G21
