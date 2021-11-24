That's a savings of $250 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake 2-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions like a laptop or tablet
- Model: 350G6UA
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
Apply coupon code "YCDDHC3J" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wopow via Amazon.
- power input, SD card reader, TF card reader, three USB 3.0 ports
Save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Silver.
- for laptops up to 15"
- 18-degree tilt & 2.95" lift
- Model: NCS201-S
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Find great deals when you bundle monitors at HP and save as much as $218. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Dual Monitor Bundle for $540.99 (low by $139 for two elsewhere).
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
That's the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 318G9AA#ABA
It's $285 under list, $5 under our mention from last week, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Natural Silver at this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 2.5GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 43F54AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|35%
|--
|$449
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register