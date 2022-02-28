It's $30 under what you'd pay at HP direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Model: 4J771UA
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
It's 30% off its original price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA
That's the best deal we've seen for this build, and a $45 drop from its Black Friday weekend price. Buy Now at HP
- In Black or Silver.
- AMD 3000 Series 3020e 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
It's $10 under our Cyber Monday mention and an all-time low for this build. It's the best price we could find today by $188. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
You'll get the real deal here when you buy two pairs and apply coupon code "ADIDASWINTER" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- You can get them in Grey / Solar Slime (pictured) or Core Black at this price. They cost a few bucks more per pair in other colors.
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices at USB 2.0 speeds
- compatible with PC and Mac laptop and desktop computers with USB 3.0 ports
- Model: P-FD128HP900-GE
Choose from 22 bundles, discounted by as much as $219. For instance, pictured is the HP 24" 1080p Monitor for $289.99 (low by $20). Shop Now at HP
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the 11th-generation Core i5 processor with decent speed, this HP 14 series computer is a nice, budget-friendly, all-around laptop for home or office use. Plus, it's now $70 below our mention from November, making it even more affordable. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 4Z504UA#ABA
