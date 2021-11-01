That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription
- Model: 4D9J9UA#ABA
-
Expires 11/6/2021
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 11 Home 64 Plus
- Model: 3T000AV_1
That's a savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256GB Intel SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for just $10.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
Save $150 off list price.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes a free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: 4C4B3UA#ABA
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Save $170 off list price.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366 x 768 (720p) IPS touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: 1F6F9UA#ABA
Save on 20 bundles, including monitor/keyboard, monitor/headset, and dual monitors, with prices starting at around $225. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the Omen X 1440p HDR 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor Bundle for $970.99 (low by $69).
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to take $168 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 40K42UA#ABA
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- HP Pen
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 24D80AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|29%
|--
|$480
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register