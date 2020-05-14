Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 8 mins ago
HP 24F 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync Monitor
$110 $180
free shipping

That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a FreeSync IPS monitor that's in-stock.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 5 ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • IPS panel
  • Model: 24F
