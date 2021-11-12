It's a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA#ABA
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $30 less than our mention from two days ago, $180 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $200 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Save $150 off list price, and get a 256GB SSD for the same price as our last mention, which offered a 128GB SSD. (The upgrade cost $10 two weeks ago, but it's now included automatically at no extra cost.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
Save $130 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (free upgrade to Windows 11 available).
- Model: 4G540UA#ABA
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $499 ($211 off).
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "THINKBFRIDAYNOW" to save. That's $606 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 21A4007DUS
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
There are 9 sets to choose from, the ones we have a list price for are a savings of $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- pictured is the Just Play PJ Masks Collectible 8-Piece Figure Set for $5 ($10 off)
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
That ties the lowest price we've seen, and it's the best price now by $26. Buy Now at Walmart
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4F1AV_1
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|26%
|--
|$499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register