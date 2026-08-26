This Greenworks string trimmer is $200. That's $120 off its regular price of $320 and at the lowest price it's been on Amazon. It runs on a 60V battery system compatible with over 75 other Greenworks outdoor tools, and includes the 4.0 Ah battery and charger. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brushless motor for stronger cutting power and longer runtime
- 16" cutting width
- Attachment-capable shaft compatible with other Greenworks tools
- Load N' Go trimmer head for quick line reloading
- Includes adjustable shoulder strap
- Includes 4.0 Ah battery and charger, backed by a 4-year warranty
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The Greenworks G-Max 40V 16" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw w/ 4.0Ah Battery & Charger is now $199.99, down from $299.99, at Greenworks. It includes a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, and runs up to 120 cuts per charge with a tool-less chain tensioning system and electronic chain brake. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at greenworks
- chain brake
- automatic oiler
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes up to $50 off a selection of mulch, compost, and soil mix. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
Woot's landscaping sale spans lawn mowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and hand tools, with discounts reaching as high as 88% off on select items like a replacement mower belt. Larger equipment sees steep cuts too, including a gas snow blower at $339.99 and an electric self-propelled lawn mower at $99.99. The sale also covers smaller garden essentials such as pruning shears, soil meters, and hose connectors for shoppers stocking up on yard basics. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
This Greenworks 80V mower is $450 at Amazon. That's $250 off its regular price of $700 and the lowest price we could find. It comes with the 4.0 Ah battery and charger included, and can cut up to 1/2 acre on a single charge. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4Ah battery and rapid charger
- LED lights
- 7-position height adjustment
- 8" front wheels and 10" rear wheels
This Greenworks trimmer is $71 at Amazon. That's $61 off its regular price of $139.99. It includes both a battery and charger, and doubles as an edger with the push of a button. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90° rotating head
- aluminum telescoping shaft
- includes 2.0Ah USB battery and charger
This Greenworks 40V mower is $230. That's $120 off its regular price of $350. It comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger included, cuts up to 1/3 acre per charge, and switches between mulching and rear bagging. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- single lever 5-position height adjustment
- includes grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, & charger
This Greenworks hammer drill is $75 off its regular price of $130 at Amazon. It includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger, plus a built-in LED light for working in dim spaces. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24V brushless motor for more power and longer motor life
- 1/2" keyless chuck with variable speed trigger
- Two speed settings, 0-450 RPM and 0-1750 RPM
- 20 + 3 position clutch for precision control
- Includes drill, drive, and hammer modes for wood, metal, and masonry
- Includes 2.0Ah battery, charger, and built-in LED light
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|37%
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|$200
|Buy Now
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