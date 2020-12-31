Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- includes 3 standard-medium base 7W Edison filament LED bulbs
- dimmable
- Model: 35E22
adjustable height from 46" to 55"
- adjustable height from 46" to 55"
- requires one maximum 100W standard-medium base bulb (not included)
- black and painted wood grain finishes
- 8ft cord & plug
It's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- requires four maximum 60 watt standard-medium base A15 bulbs (not included)
- on-off foot switch
- 8-foot brown cord
- measurements to top of each glass is 52", 59", 66", and 72-1/2"
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 32" high
- 17" wide shade (at bottom)
- uses one maximum 150W standard-medium base bulb (not included)
- 4-way switch
- built-in nightlight
- Model: 78P52
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
4 modes
- adjustable brightness
- 4° to 5° beam angle
- 180° rotation angle
- Non-Prime members pay $49.79.
- Sold by Zkymzl via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- adjustable brightness
- 4° to 5° beam angle
- 180° rotation angle
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
Clip the $2 off on page coupon and apply code "SSJQ3XLV" to save $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Whitesmoke.
- Sold by Juyingxin via Amazon.
- 4 cycle modes
- adjustable brightness
- up to 80,000-hours of lamp life
- 10-ft. and 120° sensor detecting range
Save $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" W x 23" H
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Charleston 13.5" Wide Clear Glass and Bronze Pendant Light for $199.95 ($60 off)
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Charleston 13.5" Wide Clear Glass and Bronze Pendant Light for $199.95 ($60 off)
Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
measures 15.75" x 11.5"
- 3 semi-flushmount lights
- dimmable with a Triac CL dimmer
- measures 15.75" x 11.5"
- 3 semi-flushmount lights
- dimmable with a Triac CL dimmer
Save 15% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Bronze.
- measures 24" W x 35.5" H x 1" D
- weighs 18.75-lbs.
- beveled glass
- vertical installation only
- Model: P0174
