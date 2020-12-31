New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Franklin Iron Works Cloverly 21.75" 3-Light LED Bath Light
$150 $180
free shipping

Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • includes 3 standard-medium base 7W Edison filament LED bulbs
  • dimmable
  • Model: 35E22
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Franklin Iron Works
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 16% -- $150 Buy Now