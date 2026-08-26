Anyone dealing with tired legs or poor circulation after long shifts on their feet can use the heat and compression together for recovery without booking a professional massage. Apply coupon code "8HFXY36H" for a total savings of $120. Buy Now at Amazon
- Automatic pressure sensors for optimal massage intensity
- 360-degree sequential compression for full leg coverage
- 3 custom massage modes with integrated heating
- Easy-access zippered design for effortless wear
- Digital handheld controller with LCD display
Sleep apnea patients who need bilevel pressure support rather than standard CPAP will find the dual-pressure setting useful for easier exhalation. Apply coupon code "DNSYA70A" for a savings of $350. Buy Now at snorecircle.com
- Auto bi-level pressure support adjusts inhalation and exhalation pressures
- 4–20 cmH₂O operating pressure range
- 308ml heated humidifier water tank
- ≤28dB operating noise level
- 3.2-inch touchscreen display
Breathe Right is offering a free sample of its Extra Strength Tan nasal strips. Just fill out the sign-up form with your name and address to claim one sample per household. Allow for one to two weeks for delivery. Shop Now at Breathe Right
This Beurer BiteX bite healer is $19 via Sub & Save. That's $4 off its regular price at Amazon and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. It treats insect bites with heat instead of creams or sprays, using a ceramic tip that warms up in seconds. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- chemical free
- uses a quick-warming ceramic hot plate to slow the body's reaction to insect bites
Walmart offers the Drive Medical Four Wheel Rollator Rolling Walker for $53.32. That's a $14 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Anyone dealing with tired legs, swelling, or poor circulation after long shifts or travel days can put this on and let the compression cycles do the work, and it comes with size extensions for a better fit. Apply coupon code "42FSJZO6" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10 massage techniques
- three intensities
- adjustable size
- two modes
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|59%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
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