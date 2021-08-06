Ezviz DB1C 1080p AI Powered WiFi Video Doorbell for $50
Ezviz DB1C 1080p AI Powered WiFi Video Doorbell
$50 $100
free shipping

  • 1080p video resolution
  • 170° vertical field of view
  • AI-powered intelligent motion detection
  • night vision up to 16.4 feet
  • 2-way talk
  • remote viewing and alerts via the Ezviz mobile app
  • supports microSD cards up to 256GB
  • Model: EZDB1C1E2
