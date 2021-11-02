Eastar · 15 mins ago
$3.90 $13
free shipping
Coupon code "D70EB04" takes 70% off for a low by $7. Buy Now at Eastar
Tips
- In three colors (Purple pictured).
Features
- includes fingering chart, cleaning rod, and bag
- ABS material
- key of C
- 8 holes
- Model: ERS-1G
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Eastar · 2 hrs ago
Eastar Soprano C Baroque Style Recorder
$4.20 $14
free shipping
Coupon code "D70EB038" takes 70% off, for a low by $8. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- includes thumb rest, cleaning rod, and fingering chart
- key of C
- 8 holes
- Model: ERS-21BN
Sweetwater · 4 wks ago
Keyboards and Synthesizers at Sweetwater
Discounts on over 400 items
Save on a range of keyboards, synthesizers, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Roland GAIA SH-01 Essential Keyboard Bundle for $679.99 ($250 off).
Sweetwater · 4 days ago
Electric Guitars at Sweetwater
From $144
free shipping
Find discounts on electric guitars from name brands including Fender, Gretsch, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Squier Stratocaster Pack for $224.99 (low by $25).
Sweetwater · 2 wks ago
Acoustic Guitar Deals at Sweetwater
Save on nearly 200 options
free shipping
Save on a selection of guitars, ukuleles, mandolins, and banjos from brands like Gibson, Fender, and Ibanez. Prices start at $35. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Demo Fender FA-15 3/4 Scale Steel Acoustic Guitar for $153 (a low by $17).
Sweetwater · 2 wks ago
Sweetwater Demo Deals
Save on guitars, drums, speakers, more
free shipping
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Performance Series Snare Drum for $386.99 ($43 off).
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Donner Del-4 Headphone Amplifier
$22 $37
free shipping
Apply code "D40EC1237" to save $15. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 2 stereo input interfaces
- 4 independent level controls
- 4 1/4" stereo headphone outputs
- Model: Del-4
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|69%
|--
|$4
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register