The included tools are $135 sold separately, making them $85 off and the stand essentially free.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- includes up-top adapter, mattress tool, extension hose, mini soft dusting brush, and stubborn dirt brush
- stores and recharges a Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum
- holds 2 cleaner heads and 5 additional tools
- drawer stores the 5 bonus tools
- free standing
- Model: 187021-02
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $54.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- compatible with the Dyson V15 Detect, Dyson Outsize, or Dyson V11
- integrated cable tidy
- freestanding weighted base
- articulated charging cradle
- Model: V11 DOK
You'd pay at least $499 for any other V10 model outside of Dyson storefronts.
- Sold by dyson via eBay.
- digital motor
- washable filter
- whole-machine filtration
- Model: V10
That ties our Black Friday mention at $100 less than Dyson's direct price.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Whole machine filtration
- Handle Controls
- Height Adjustment
- Telescopic Handle
- Up to 40 minutes of fade free suction on a single charge
- Model: 381490-01
That's $50 under our Cyber Monday mention and $100 off list price.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- transforms to handheld
- whole-machine filtration
- includes Soft Roller Cleaner Head, Dusting Brush, Torque Drive Cleaner head, Mini Motorized Tool, Charger, Docking Station, and Crevice Tool
- Model: 268893-01
This is very hard to find in stock elsewhere, and is currently $30 off list.
- filter
- dust bag
- locking hose
- car nozzle
- Model: WD4051
It's the lowest price we could find by $7.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
Shop carry-ons, luggage sets, massagers, vacuums, earbuds, and more.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
- Pictured is the American Tourister 5-Piece Spinner Luggage Set for $120 ($180 off).
That's a savings of $60 off list price.
- detachable handle
- 1.7L dust cup
- crevice tool and dust tool
- Model: NEU100
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more.
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage.
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Grab last-minute savings on a wide range of items, including jewelry, collectibles, headphones, laptops, and more.
- Pictured are the Oakley Clifden Sunglasses for $100.27 ($39 low)
It's $50 under list price.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- hygienic dirt ejector
- two tier radial cyclones
- docking station
- up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction
- Model: 248392-02
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $80.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- 170° oscillation
- remote control
- Model: 275876-02
That's $50 off and the same price Dyson via eBay charges for the vacuum alone. (You're basically getting the Carry & Clean Kit for free.)
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Carry & Clean Kit includes a stubborn dirt bush, extension hose, and tool bag
- runtime of up to 40 minutes
- height adjustable
- rinsable filter
- Model: 400490-01
