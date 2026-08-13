At $2.50, this Ultra-Kill spray is down from $4.98. Its 20-foot jet spray lets it hit wasp, hornet, and yellow jacket nests from a distance, and the formula keeps killing insects that return to the nest for several days afterward. It also doubles as a control spray for tent caterpillars, scorpions, and ants outdoors. Buy Now at Lowe's
- seals cracks and gaps in doors and windows
- paintable
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Published 25 min ago
At Amazon, get this Duck Clean Release Blue Painters Tape 24-Pack for $27. It's the best price we could find for this quantity by $43. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Paint Hero Paint Storage Bag 8-Pack for $21.24. That's a $4 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 4 quart-size bags, 4 gallon-size bag, and twist-on funnel
Amazon offers the ValueMax 14-Piece Paint Roller Kit for $7.99. That's a $5 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the WorkPro 700W 2900PSI Airless Paint Sprayer for $180. It's the best deal we could find by $86. It sprays paint straight from the can with no thinning needed, and includes a 25-foot hose plus a 12" extension rod for reaching high walls and ceilings without moving the machine. Buy Now at Amazon
- 700-watt motor delivers up to 2900 PSI of pressure
- 0.317 GPM flow rate for covering large areas
- No paint thinning required with true airless spray technology
- Adjustable pressure control knob for different surfaces and paint types
- 25-foot high-pressure hose and 12" extension rod for extended reach
- Includes safety goggles, wrench set, and cleaning kit
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|49%
|--
|$3
|Buy Now
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