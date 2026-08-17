This four-pack of FrogTape ProGrade Orange painter's tape is $10.56, down from $20.99. That price matches the lowest this tape has been on Amazon, and it's well below the 90-day average of $16.77. The tape removes cleanly for up to 3 days and resists UV exposure for a full day outdoors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes four rolls measuring 1.41" x 60 yd. each
- Adhesive bonds to surfaces quickly for immediate painting
- Removes cleanly for up to 3 days without shredding
- UV resistant for up to 1 day in direct outdoor sunlight
- Suitable for painted wood trim, vinyl, metal, stucco, and concrete
- Made in the USA
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Published 27 min ago
At Amazon, get this Duck Clean Release Blue Painters Tape 24-Pack for $27. It's the best price we could find for this quantity by $43. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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- seals cracks and gaps in doors and windows
- paintable
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