Coupon code "DS35EC938" takes 35% off for a low by $28. Buy Now at Eastar
- includes 4 picks, tuner, strap, nylon strings, gig bag, and cleaning cloth
- 10 free online lessons
- mahogany ukulele
- Model: DUC-1
Apply coupon code "MIDI20" to get this for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Donner
- 25 velocity sensitive mini-keys
- 4 velocity curve modes
- USB type-C jack
- 8 drum pads, 4 knobs, and 4 faders
- Model: DMK-25
Shop electrics from $99.99, acoustics from $59.99, basses from $89.99, amps from $49.99, pedals from $19.99, plus, folk instruments and accessories. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Pictured is the Yamaha F335 Acoustic Guitar for $129.99 (low by $30).
Save on media players, controllers, samplers, synthesizers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Novation Launchpad X Grid Controller for Ableton Live for $169.99 ($30 off).
Find discounts on electric guitars from name brands including Fender, Gretsch, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster Electric Guitar for $229.99 (low by $20).
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Eastar
- adjustable set screw
- rubber anti-soft pad
- aluminum alloy base
- Model: MACB2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals65" to make this the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
Apply coupon code "DS30EB0212" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at Eastar
- includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
- spruce panel and maple back
- Muscovite fingerboard point
- matte antique finish
- tuning knob
Take $12 off with coupon code "Eastardeals80", making this the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- includes fingering chart, cleaning rod, thumb rest, and cotton bag
- Model: ERS-21GSB
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|34%
|--
|$42
|Buy Now
