eBay · 1 hr ago
Dirt Devil Flipout 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum
$51 $60
free shipping

Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dirt Devil via eBay.
Features
  • 20V lithium battery
  • 4 position folding handle
  • includes crevice tool and pet upholstery tool
  • rinsible filter
  • Model: BD10320B
  • UPC: 046034902897
  • Code "PREP4SPRING"
  • Expires 3/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Popularity: 2/5
Amazon · 5 mos ago
Dirt Devil Flipout 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum
$60 $72
free shipping

It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 20V lithium battery
  • 4 position folding handle
  • includes crevice tool and pet upholstery tool
  • rinsible filter
  • Model: BD10320B
  • UPC: 046034902897

Verified: 03/05/2021 · Save $12.01 off list · Free Shipping

