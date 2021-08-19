Dell Vostro 368110th-Gen. i3 Small Desktop PC for $399

That's $342 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm SATA HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681nmcrs2063
Use coupon code "HOTBTS3050" on Dell OptiPlex 3050 desktops, code "HOTBTS5040" on OptiPlex 5040 desktops, or code "HOTBTS5050" on OptiPlex 5050 models, to take half off all three options. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- The codes exclude clearance items.
Apply coupon code "STUDENT200" for a savings of $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $10 under our June mention, $490 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $277 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $1,259.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of refurbished laptops and desktops. (Coupons do not apply to clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
That's the best price we could find by $190. (The GPU alone costs $1,499 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
Save on select laptops, desktops, and servers. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $299 (low by $30).
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE12" to get this deal. That's $252 under our July mention, $513 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17" 1920x1200 Infinity Edge display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smx17w10p2c1600
That's $61 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $197 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
Save $280 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: i3505-A542BLK-PUS
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
- 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
