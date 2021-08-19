Dell Vostro 368110th-Gen. i3 Small Desktop PC for $399
Dell Technologies · 45 mins ago
Dell Vostro 368110th-Gen. i3 Small Desktop PC
$399 $741
free shipping

That's $342 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm SATA HDD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3681nmcrs2063
