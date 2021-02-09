New
Dell UltraSharp 24" 1200p IPS USB-C Monitor
$375 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $500
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $65. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • The $100 Dell gift card will arrive via email within 20 days of ship date.
  • 1920x1200 (1200p) native resolution
  • three USB 3.2 ports
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs
  • Model: U2421E
