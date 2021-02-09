Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $65. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The $100 Dell gift card will arrive via email within 20 days of ship date.
- 1920x1200 (1200p) native resolution
- three USB 3.2 ports
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs
- Model: U2421E
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
It's a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen in the last year. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs
- Model: P2419H
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
That's the best price we could find by $107. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2560 x 1080 resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 x HDMI ports, DisplayPort
- Model: CQ34G2E
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to save $445 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Use code "DBDTPR349" to get this deal. That's $364 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
For Amex cardholders, knock an extra 10% off with coupon code "STAND4SMALL". Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- It applies to PCs, servers, and electronics.
- It stacks with select promotions.
- It can be used up to five times per account.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 14 5402 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $566 after coupon ($647 off)
It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1200x1200 dpi resolution
- 31 ppm print speed
- Model: B210/DNI
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF28" to save $300 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
It's $212 under the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
