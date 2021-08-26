Dell Inspiron 5406 11th-Gen. i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $650

It's $20 under our mention from February and the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: I5406-5177GRY-PUS
Update: The price dropped to $342.99.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
It's a total savings of $671.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $280 off the list price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save extra on refurbished laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories and more by applying coupon code "GO2SCHOOL35".
- The coupon excludes clearance items, warranties, and previous purchases.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off.
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
It's the lowest price we could find by $161.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Coupon code "HP21BTS5" drops the price to $180 off list.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- In Natural Silver only.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $68.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $174.
Update: The price dropped to $339.99.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more.
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
That's the best price we could find by $17.
- 320 x 240-pixel color screen
That's a great price on a brand name desktop with a quad-core CPU.
- A 90-day Staples warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00030579
That's $318 less than you'd pay for this build direct from Dell. (In-stock prices for the still hard-to-find RTX 3060 GPU alone trend over $800.)
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (In this case, the cost of a membership is cheaper, so you may prefer to sign up using the link below.)
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 32GB RAM + 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: XPS8940-7159BLK-PUS
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p1c3006
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
