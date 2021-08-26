Dell Inspiron 5406 11th-Gen. i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $650
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 5406 11th-Gen. i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$650 $900
free shipping

It's $20 under our mention from February and the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: I5406-5177GRY-PUS
