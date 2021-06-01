Dell Inspiron 3880 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop PC for $420

Save $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: I3880-3777BLK-PUS
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT3 " to take $500 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $180 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $210 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- read/write DVD/CD optical drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Clip the $15 extra savings coupon and apply code "3ZP2KK7V" to save a total of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Shendda via Amazon.
- Intel Core i3-5005U 2.0GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: B3
Apply coupon code "HP21MD5" to save $134 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Model: 1K4J3AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1022
- UPC: 195697202179
That's the best price we could find by at least $25. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Shipping adds $9.95 or is free with orders of $45 or more.
- up to 25 minutes of runtime
- Model: 13556860
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Shop thousands of sale items including office chairs, laptops, paper, electronics, furniture, supplies, and accessories. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise free next-business day shipping applies to orders of $45 or more.
Save on office chairs, desks, file cabinets, and bookcases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace MFTC 200 Mid-Back Task Chair for $99.99 ($150 off).
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721HN
Coupon code "SummerLT9" drops it to $241 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi155w10p2c5003
