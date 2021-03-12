That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
-
Expires 4/28/2021
-
- 1/4" hex shank
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
It's $42 under list
Update: It's now $154.03. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- helical-cut steel gears
- 360° side handle
- reversible, variable-speed control from 0 to 850 rpm
- Model: DW235G
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
It's a savings of 61% off the list price
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and LED light
- Model: P1816-P705
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 30 accessories
- 3/8" chuck
- Model: LD120VA
That's $2 under our previous mention and $49 less than a new one today.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by CPO via eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay
- Dual LED lights
- Mechanical 2-speed transmission provides 0 - 400 and 0 - 2,000 RPMs
- Model: XPH03Z
It's $34 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $51.
- Availble in White.
- holds up to 110 12-oz. cans
- split double lid
- bottle opener
- 4 heavy-duty casters (2 lock)
- built-in stainless steel drain tube and cap
- 2 handles
That's $30 under list
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's the best deal we could find by $29.
- includes 2 24" stools
- 2 drawers
- drop-leaf tabletop
- Model: 355-20
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit).
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools.
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
It's the best price we could find by $13.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
It's the best price we could find by $77.
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
It's the lowest price we could find by $13.
- high performance aluminum oxide grain
- ideal for cutting black pipe, rebar, threaded rod, stainless steel, and other metals
- Model: DWA8424L
