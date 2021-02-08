New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
$368 $460
free shipping

Apply code "PREZDAY20" to get the best price we could find for a refurb by $7. This is an excellent deal considering you'll pay around $700 for a new kit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • includes drill driver, impact driver, wet/dry vac, work light, circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, 2 li-ion batteries, charger, and bag
  • Model: DCK623M2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $368 Buy Now