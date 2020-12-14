New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Certified Refurbished DeWalt 20V MAX XR Framing Nailer Kit
$297 $350
free shipping

Apply code "PURCHASECR15" to get an additional 15% off and a total savings of $120 off list. You'll pay at least $49 more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 2- speed
  • 34° magazine angle
  • drives up to 700 nails per charge
  • adjustable nail depth
  • includes battery
  • Model: DCN692M1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $297 Buy Now