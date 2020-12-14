Apply code "PURCHASECR15" to get an additional 15% off and a total savings of $120 off list. You'll pay at least $49 more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2- speed
- 34° magazine angle
- drives up to 700 nails per charge
- adjustable nail depth
- includes battery
- Model: DCN692M1
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
These start at $40 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Get a free tool or extra battery with the purchase of select power tools. Find miter saws with stands, cordless drill/driver kits with batteries, grinder kits with bonus grinding wheel, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is Makita Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with Laser and Compact Folding Stand for $599 ($129 off).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
That's $141 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Not available for shipping, but many stores have stock for pickup. (Stock varies by store. Use your ZIP at the merchant site to check for stock.)
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
That's a shipped low by $5.
Update: The price has increased to $22.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 16 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $7 and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- self-retracting guide sleeve
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- molder fits inside handy carrying case
- self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|36%
|--
|$297
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register