New
eBay · 31 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Li-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver Kit
$93 $109
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to put it $6 under yesterday's mention and at the lowest price we could find now by $6. (For further comparison, many merchants charge $109.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • 2 variable speeds
  • 1/2" ratcheting chuck
  • 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
  • Model: DCD771C2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $93 Buy Now
Amazon   $99 (exp 5 hrs ago) -- Check Price
Lowe's   $99 (exp 4 yrs ago) -- Check Price