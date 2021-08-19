DJI Mini 2 4K Foldable Quadcopter Drone for $379
eBay
Refurb DJI Mini 2 4K Foldable Quadcopter Drone
$379 $449
free shipping

That's $70 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
  • A 1-year DJI warranty applies.
  • 10km video transmission
  • 4K video
  • 31 minute max flight time
  • Model: CP.MA.00000312.01
