- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
That's the best price we've seen for this combo in any condition, $55 less than a refurb model, and $115 less than a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
That's $71 less than you'd pay for this model in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 48MP camera w/ 4K/60fps video
- 34-minute max flight time
- 10km video transmission
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
Apply coupon code "787XF1C6" for a savings of $148. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable
- 1,000mAh high capacity battery
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
