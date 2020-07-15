New
B&H Photo Video · 54 mins ago
$30 $49
free shipping
Clip the 39% off coupon on the product page to bag a $19 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 255-watt output
- 96 to 140 VAC input
- 4 battery powered outlets
- 8 surge-protected NEMA 5-15R outlets
- Model: CP425SLG
Details
Comments
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
Adorama · 23 hrs ago
CyberPower Intelligent LCD Series 810W 1350VA UPS Battery Backup
$95 $145
free shipping
That's $50 under what you'd pay for the upgraded version elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 8 outlets (4 battery & surge protected, 4 surge-only protected)
- LCD diagnostic display panel
- Model: CP1350AVRLCD
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
from $25
free shipping
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 12 hrs ago
Roxio Game Capture HD Pro
$40 $80
free shipping
That's a huge $88 under the next best price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- captures footage in up to 1080 30p/1080 60i
- over 95 transitions, up to 6 picture-in-picture boxes, and more
- Model: RGCHDPR1ENAM
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Dual-SIM Android Smartphone w/ 12GB RAM
$450 $600
free shipping
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A31 64GB Dual-SIM Phone
$235 $250
free shipping
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
CyberPower AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Gaming PC w/ 1TB SSD + RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU
$1,200
free shipping
Although that's list price, it's a great deal for a system with these specs - even when compared to building one yourself. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB video card
- Liquid cooling
- Windows 10
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
expired
B&H Photo Video · 3 mos ago
$30 $55
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 255-watt output
- 96 to 140 VAC input
- 4 battery powered outlets
- 8 surge-protected NEMA 5-15R outlets
- Model: CP425SLG
Sign In or Register