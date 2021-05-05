Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer for $25 in cart

Add it to the cart for an extra 15% off and a low by $4. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Brushed Stainless Steel.
- adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings
- auto-reversing universal juicer cone
- measures 5.75" x 6.38" x 10.75"
- Model: CCJ500
Expires 5/7/2021
Published 2 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
Applying coupon code "MOM" snags this ice cream maker for $10 under what most other major retailers charge. Buy Now at Macy's
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
Apply coupon code "MOM" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: the price has now dropped to $69.99 Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
Apply coupon code "DNEWS495421" to get it for $22 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Cuisinart warranty applies.
- 1800 Watts
- Interior holds 11" pizza and 6 slices of toast
- Rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle
- Front removable tray
- Auto slide-out rack
- 17" x 11.74" x 8.35"
- Model: TOB-40N
- UPC: 716080031703, 043396329010, 086279035585, 086279098955
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Get Mom something for the kitchen and save some cash. Items get either an extra 10% off via coupon code "MOM" or an extra 15% off via an in-cart discount. (Discounts are marked on product pages.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 in-cart (low by $30).
Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's
- removable crumb tray w/ reminder
- measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
- exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
- 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
- Model: R180
Save 40% and get the best price we found by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in The Child Little Bounty at this price.
- 13 Smart programs
- 304 stainless steel inner cooking pot with no chemical coating
- includes stainless steel steam rack and condensation collector
- UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms
- Model: 112-0141-01
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Coupon code "MOM" cuts the jacket to $44.99 ($405 off) and the pants to $30 ($160 off). That's a complete wool blend suit for just $74.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in Light Blue Windowpane.
It's $10 under last week's mention, $40 under list ,and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee.
- board measures 12.7" L x 8.6" W x 1.18" H
- includes a bamboo board & 4 cutting mats in assorted colors
- designed to reduce cross-contamination when preparing different food types
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's $3 below our mention from January and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- non-aerosol pump spray
- Model: COM-099
