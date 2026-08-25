Muscle massage guns like this one help loosen up tight spots after workouts or long days at a desk, making it a solid pick for anyone dealing with regular soreness. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "EEX4ZRIF" for a savings of $97. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-head surface for broad muscle coverage
- 3 massage modes with 99 intensity levels
- Low-noise operation for quiet relaxation
- 2-hour battery runtime per charge
- Model: GS100
Sleep apnea patients who need bilevel pressure support rather than standard CPAP will find the dual-pressure setting useful for easier exhalation. Apply coupon code "DNSYA70A" for a savings of $350. Buy Now at snorecircle.com
- Auto bi-level pressure support adjusts inhalation and exhalation pressures
- 4–20 cmH₂O operating pressure range
- 308ml heated humidifier water tank
- ≤28dB operating noise level
- 3.2-inch touchscreen display
Breathe Right is offering a free sample of its Extra Strength Tan nasal strips. Just fill out the sign-up form with your name and address to claim one sample per household. Allow for one to two weeks for delivery. Shop Now at Breathe Right
Designed for anyone who needs to keep insulin or other temperature-sensitive medications within a safe range while traveling, this case uses active cooling rather than just insulation. Apply coupon code "D7KA7WNN" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Maintains 35.6-46.4°F for 26 hours
- Ultra-light 7.7oz pocket-sized design
- TSA-approved ice-free cooling technology
- Leak-proof condensation-free smooth interior
- Universal fit for insulin pens and needles
At Amazon, clip the coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Prime Chocolate Protein Shake 11-oz. Bottle 12-Pack for $18. It's the best price we could find by $17. Each 11 oz. serving is lactose-free, gluten-free, and caffeine-free, with 160 calories and just 3 grams of sugar. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|74%
|--
|$33
|Buy Now
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