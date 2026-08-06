Serves as a fan, air cooler, humidifier, and air purifier in one compact unit, which makes it a reasonable pick for small rooms or personal desk use without the cost of a window AC. Apply coupon code "6WA7J7VB" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Powerful three-phase motor with atomizing humidification
- 4 fan speeds and 2 mist modes
- Remote control with 2-4-6 hour timing functions
- 1100ml tank with automatic low-water protection
- Compact ultra-portable design for easy transport
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
At eBay, get the refurb Hisense 8,000-BTU DOE Smart Portable Air Conditioner for $200. It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $30. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 8,000 BTU DOE/SACC rating (10,000 BTU ASHRAE)
- Dual-hose design w/ inverter technology
- 3-in-1 operation: cooling, dehumidifying, & fan modes
- App, remote, and touch controls with LED display
- Covers up to 350 sq. ft.
- Includes snap-together window kit for 25" to 50" wide windows
This refurbished GE portable air conditioner is priced at $162.99 today. A new unit goes for at least $335 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. A 90-day Woot warranty applies. Deal ends August 14th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- For rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
- Two cooling modes, two fan speeds, and a built-in dehumidifier
- Auto evaporation reduces the need to drain excess water
A compact wall-mounted air cooler that suits small rooms or workspaces where you want to free up floor space, it's $99 less than Amazon is charging for a similar one. Import charges of $19.87 and a payment processing fee of $2.08 apply.
New Alibaba customers get shipping for $6.66; otherwise, it starts at around $27. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 3 speeds
- remote control
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
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