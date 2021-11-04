That's $30 under our last mention, the best price we've seen, and and a $50 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- rotisserie, dehydrator, & convection oven
- 14 Touch screen presets
- Auto shutoff
- Accessories included
- Model: RJ38-10-RDO-V2
Published 1 hr ago
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Choose from 10 models, with prices starting from $80. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Instant Precision 5-in-1 Dutch Oven for $149.95 ($80 off).
That's the best price we could find by $10 and an all-time low, assuming you can pick it up from Macy's or pad for free shipping. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- dishwasher-safe drip tray
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
