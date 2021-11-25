New
Bowflex · 15 mins ago
$299 in cart $399
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $399. Buy Now at Bowflex
Features
- 15 settings on each dumbbell
- adjustable dial system for weights of 5 to 52.5 lbs
- Model: 552
Details
Expires 11/30/2021
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Bowflex
|25%
|--
|$299
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$249 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
