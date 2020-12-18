New
Refurb Bose Portable Home Speaker
$212 $349
free shipping

Apply coupon "PURCHASECR15" to get this price. That's $87 under our August mention of a new one, and currently $137 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Silver or Black.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 30-day return window applies. Other warranty information is not available.
  • WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity
  • IPX4 water resistance rating
  • 7.6" tall
  • Built-in mic
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 360-degree sound
  • Model: 829393-1100
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
