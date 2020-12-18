Apply coupon "PURCHASECR15" to get this price. That's $87 under our August mention of a new one, and currently $137 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 30-day return window applies. Other warranty information is not available.
- WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity
- IPX4 water resistance rating
- 7.6" tall
- Built-in mic
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 360-degree sound
- Model: 829393-1100
That's $50 off and the best price we've seen. (Many other stores are matching this deal.) Buy Now at Staples
- It's available in White or Blue.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic for hands-free calls
- AUX port
- Model: 752195-0200
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new one at a warehouse membership store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Limit of 2 per customer.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It's noted as being in "like new" condition.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" for a $13 drop from last week's mention, which matches the Black Friday price, and is within $4 of the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also at least $27 less than a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 40mm driver
- dual passive radiator
- Bluetooth 4.2
- microphone
- PX7 water-resistance
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's tied with our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's also $72 under the best deal we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
- Model: 808429
Save on Bluetooth speakers from brands like JBL, iHome, and brilliantly, Victrola. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from December 25 to January 3 2021).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $89.99 with $10 Kohl's Cash (low by $10).
That's $120 off list and the cheapest it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual 1.18" full-range speakers
- wireless RF w/ 98-foot range & no delay
- Model: SRS-WS1
Shop over 100 speakers with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeem December 10 through 20.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the JBL Pulse4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.99 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30 thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
That's $49 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on December 20, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
That's $12 under what you'd pay at the US Postal Service. For more savings, get two rolls for $42.62 each, or three rolls for $41.75 each. If you buy four or more rolls, you'll pay $40.88 per roll. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
- can be used for the current postage rate, even when rates rise
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
You'd pay $13 more for just one pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to cart to see the discounted price.
- In Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- ported cabinets
- auxiliary input
- Model: 354495-1100
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's tied with our Black Friday week mention as the best price we've ever seen. It's currently $69 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- It's a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $84.96. That's $15 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $74 less than the best we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Available in Midnight Blue or Orange
- up to 5 hours of playback, and 10 hours of charging through the case
- sweat-resistant
- Model: 774373-0010
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's $89 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
