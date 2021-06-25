Bosch SDS-Max 14A Demolition Hammer for $391
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bosch SDS-Max 14A Demolition Hammer
$391 $460
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. It's $41 under our mention from March and you'd pay at least $699 for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • padded rear handle
  • 360° auxiliary handle
  • 12-position lock
  • Model: 11316EVS-46
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Bosch
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% $432 (exp 3 mos ago) $391 Buy Now