That's $77 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $299 for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- precision trigger control system
- variable speed dial
- 15-amp variable speed motor
- router table compatibility
- Model: MRC23EVSK
- UPC: 000346391503
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's $13 under the best price we could find for it new, and the best price we've seen in any condition. (Prefer it new? See the related offer, below.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM)
- smooth rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system
- quick release cam lock
- Model: RT0701C
- UPC: 758353348903, 088381652872
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- speed control
- 2.0-HP motor
- live tool indicator
- Model: RT1323-00
- UPC: 039725000231
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
At 10% off, these start at $3 less than the next lowest price we found today and are the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- See product pages for vehicle compatibility.
- original equipment-quality hook adapter
- resist heat and ozone deterioration
- tension spring arcing technology
- shielded connector
That is the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- More are expected in stock soon, but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- tilt in/ tilt out case mechanism
- customizable bit clip
- Model: CCSTV208
It's $85 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, though most stores charge at least $269. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4-mode functionality
- Smart Pendulum System
- Model: GLL 2-20
