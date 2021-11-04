That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 14000 OPM speed
- detail finger attachment
- Model: BDEMS200C
Published 42 min ago
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
That's a savings of $14 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" capacity
- Includes alligator lopper, oil bottle, and wrench
- Model: LP1000
That's $5 under what you'd pay at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 30 accessories
- 3/8" chuck
- Model: LD120VA
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- SB-1850BN brad nailer drives 18Ga brad nails from 5/8" to 2"
- SB-1664FN 16Ga finish nailer drives finish nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2"
- BTFP71875 crown stapler drives staples from 1/4" to 9/16"
- 1/4-inch x 15' PVC air hose includes fittings
- Model: BTFP3KIT
- UPC: 719918336957, 077914061175
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
These are some of the best discounts we've seen in months in this section, including best-ever prices on ladders and tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price for these items drop in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Save on inflatables, wreaths, trees, light strands, and decor. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 8-Foot Santa Inflatable for $49.99 (low by $14).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
We're going to level with you...it's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3R laser product
- 360° rotating wall attachment
- 2 extra large backlit bubble vials
- Model: BDL220S
Home Depot charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 180-cfm air volume
- up to 180-mph air speed
- weighs 4.4-lbs.
- cord retainer
- Model: LB700
You'd pay $30 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- automatic keep warm function
- non-stick cooking bowl
- steaming basket
- measuring cup and spoon
- Model: RC516
That is a low by $3, although most charge at least $249. For further comparison, it's the 2nd-best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via Amazon.
- 5 cycles
- 3 water level choices
- auto shutoff
- LED display
- Model: BPWM09W
