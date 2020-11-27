It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- 12-cup glass carafe
- washable brew basket
- auto shut-off
- quick-touch progamming buttons
- Model: CM1160B
Expires 11/29/2020
After the rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- automatic keep warm function
- non-stick cooking bowl
- steaming basket
- measuring cup and spoon
- Model: RC516
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $2.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- includes rack, pan, and removable crumb tray
- Model: TO1700SG
After rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- 5-cup glass jar with PerfectPour spout
- 1-oz. measuring cup lid insert
- 4-tip stainless steel blade
- Model: BL2010BG
What could make pizza, the world's greatest food item, better? Having it piping hot in just 5 minutes! (Also, saving $84 in the process is pretty great, too.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- purportedly cooks a fresh or frozen 12" pizza in 5 minutes
- optimized baking functions for thin, deep, and rising crust pizzas
- ceramic-coated cooking tray w/ removable cool-touch handle
- 30-minute timer
- Model: P300S
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Shop and save on a selection of over 400 small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $8).
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
Apply code "THANKS" to save an extra 15% off already discounted Cuisinart items. Plus, you'll get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed between November 27 to December 9.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven for $101.99 after coupon w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $48, factoring in the Kohl's Cash.)
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Get steep discounts on home goods and men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ella Jayne Plush Gel Fiber Filled Queen Mattress Pad for $36.99 ($20 low).
- Shipping adds $10.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6, and $4 under our September mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- variety of 1" and 2" bits
- hard storage case
- Model: BDA91109
Most sellers charge over $40.
Update: It's now $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-position chuck
- anti-slip soft grip handle
- variable speed
- Model: LDX120C
That's $18 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
- circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
- UPC: 885911477772
