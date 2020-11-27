New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker
$8
free shipping w/ $25

  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
  • 12-cup glass carafe
  • washable brew basket
  • auto shut-off
  • quick-touch progamming buttons
  • Model: CM1160B
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
